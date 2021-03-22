Five Military Winners Have Holiday Bills Paid Off in MILITARY STAR Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | The MILITARY STAR credit card program paid more than $40,000 in credit balances for...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The MILITARY STAR credit card program paid more than $40,000 in credit balances for the winners of the seventh annual Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners had their entire bills paid in full, while 10 second-place winners received $1,000 statement credits and 25 third-place winners received $500 credits. Pictured left to right: Garrison Commander Col. Jarrod Moreland, retired Sgt. 1st Class Anna Merryman, and Fort Huachuca Exchange Manager Jeff Hyatt. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The holidays may be long over, but for the winners of the MILITARY STAR® Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes, the best holiday gift came after the new year.



The MILITARY STAR credit card program paid more than $40,000 in credit balances for the winners. Five grand-prize winners had their entire bills paid in full (or received a credit for the grand-prize minimum of $2,500), while 10 second-place winners received $1,000 statement credits and 25 third-place winners received $500 credits.



“I just want to thank the Exchange for doing what they do. They’ve been so wonderful for the military and retirees,” said grand-prize winner retired Sgt. 1st Class Anna Merryman, who had her $8,193 balance paid off in a ceremony at the Fort Huachuca Post Exchange on Feb. 19. “I really thank them for being there for us.”



The winners were automatically entered into the sweepstakes by using their MILITARY STAR card from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. The card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com, Armed Forced Recreation Centers and Exchange mall vendors.



“It is a nice, wonderful, shocking gift for me and my family,” said Vietnam Veteran Alfred Taitano, another grand-prize winner who was awarded his prize at the Luke Air Force Base Exchange on March 16. “This will help me out, especially during this time, with the pandemic.”



In addition to Merryman and Taitano, grand-prize winners included:

• Hawaii National Guard Staff Sgt. Ross Lazaro, who received his prize at the Hickam BX.

• Retired Sgt. 1st Class Linda Pianka, who made her winning purchase at the Fort Riley PX.

• Veteran Francis Hanratty, whose winning purchase was made at the Fort Rucker Shoppette.



“It is a privilege to reward these heroes in the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes,” said Kathy Bronkalla, vice president of the Exchange Credit Program. “Our service members and their families make many sacrifices for their country, and these sweepstakes are a small way to express our heartfelt thanks for their service.”



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Benefits of the card include:

• 2% in rewards point earned with purchases.

• 10% off all first-day purchases.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• 5 cents off every gallon of fuel at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• 0%-interest $1,000 Military Clothing Plan for active-duty, Guard and Reserve service members.



For more information, visit MyECP.com. The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



