Far East District personnel learn basic life-saving skills

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) personnel participated in life-saving skills and First-Aid instruction at the FED motor pool in Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, Mar. 11.



The scenario for first aid involved a “person” wounded during a car accident, on the side of the road, with the FED member on the scene to assist in saving their life. Lessons were given on how to apply a pressure dressing (bandage) to stop potential “bleeding.”



Life-saving skills instruction included learning how to perform CPR. Medical CPR manikins, equipped with LED light sensors, were used to ensure proper pressure and pace of compressions were applied to the chest. Students were monitored to ensure rescue breaths were given between each set of 30 compressions.



Instructors were sure to disinfect all areas, after each use, to stop the spread of germs.



“The benefit this training gives our organization is a basic familiarity with CPR and First Aid in case of an extreme emergency,” said Gregory Pavelka, USACE FED safety and occupational health specialist. “This class was for information purposes only, but the safety office plans to hold American Red Cross certifications in CPR, First Aid, and automated external defibrillator (AED) for FED employees, soon.”



Within the first quarter of this year, 93 percent of our designated individuals completed the class and are confidently able to administer these skills.



“We have an extremely important mission in Korea and are expected to perform that mission, no matter what the circumstances or environment we may find ourselves in, here, on the peninsula,” said Lt. Col. Dennis McGee, deputy commander for USACE FED. “This training will ensure that our employees are prepared to provide first aid or emergency assistance whenever needed, so our mission can continue.”



FED plans to continue this type of training in the future to ensure maximum safety in the workplace and wherever it is needed.



The mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is to deliver vital public and military engineering services; partnering in peace and war to strengthen our nation’s security, energize the economy and reduce risks from disasters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 00:15 Story ID: 391938 Location: KR Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Far East District personnel learn basic life-saving skills, by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.