Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FED personnel learn basic life-saving skills

    FED personnel learn basic life-saving skills

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Yong-un Yi 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Far East District personnel practice the basics of CPR and First Aid during familiarization training at the FED Motor Pool in Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, Friday, Mar. 11. (U.S. Army photo by Yong Un Yi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 00:15
    Photo ID: 6565505
    VIRIN: 210309-A-OR630-455
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 586.8 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FED personnel learn basic life-saving skills, by Yong-un Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Far East District personnel learn basic life-saving skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    First Aid
    CPR
    AED
    Army
    Far East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT