Far East District personnel practice the basics of CPR and First Aid during familiarization training at the FED Motor Pool in Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, Friday, Mar. 11. (U.S. Army photo by Yong Un Yi)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 00:15
|Photo ID:
|6565505
|VIRIN:
|210309-A-OR630-455
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|586.8 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FED personnel learn basic life-saving skills, by Yong-un Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
