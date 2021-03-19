NTAG PACNORWEST Holds Change of Command Ceremony

SEATTLE – Cmdr. Dan Washington, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest (NTAG PACNORWEST), turned over command to Cmdr. John Hiltz during a change of command ceremony, Mar. 19.

The event, held at the Museum of Flight, was attended in small numbers by select members of the command as well as family members. The event was also live-streamed in an effort to accommodate those unable to attend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During Washington’s leadership, first as an executive officer of NTAG PACNORWEST and then as the commanding officer, he guided his team in placing more than 2,600 Sailors and officers into active duty and the reserves. Among other accomplishments, he also led his team through the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most unique challenges Navy Recruiting has encountered.

“There is no greater source for gifted, young men and woman than the Pacific Northwest. Imaginative, endearing young men and women is exactly what we find here each and every day,” said Washington. “This tour has been an absolute privilege and there is no greater honor in the military than commanding at an 0-5 unit level.”

Hiltz assumed command following the ceremony. As a former Blue Angel and prior executive officer of NTAG PACNORWEST, he is no stranger to the recruiting enterprise and he believes his unique experience will help lead him and his team to continued success at NTAG PACNORWEST.

“The best part about it is the words in the unit ‘Navy talent’. We have a really talented group of Sailors, civilians, contractors, recruiters who are excited about educating the Pacific Northwest about the opportunities the Navy has to offer,” said Hiltz when asked about what it means to be the commanding officer of NTAG PACNORWEST. “They’re good at their job, they’re motivated to succeed and with the team we have in place, we can really cover the vast geographic area that is assigned to us.”

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

