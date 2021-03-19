Tulsa District Operations Division hosts cultural rsources identification training

The history of civilizations is connected to water. Mesopotamia, which is believed to be the earliest complex civilization, formed around the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers about 4000 B.C.E.



As an agency whose mission is connected to water, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ park rangers are likely to encounter cultural resources or artifacts at some point in their career.



“The Corps of Engineers is a water resource-centered agency with a water resources-centered mission and that’s where we find a lot of historic resources where people lived both historic and pre-contact,” said Ken Shingleton, Natural Resources Lead, Tulsa District.



To ensure park rangers know how to identify those resource and properly address issues related to cultural resources and artifacts, Operations Division recently hosted a Cultural Resources Identification Ranger Training Class.



“Cultural resources are a major part of the environmental stewardship mission,” Shingleton said. “It’s something that is part of the suite of activities that rangers are engaged in in the field but it’s something that rangers typically don’t get a lot of training or education in.”



The Tulsa District alone has more than 5500 recorded archaeological sites Shingleton noted, and most federal lands have not been completely surveyed. Because of the preponderance of cultural resources and culturally significant sites it’s important that employees and visitors exercise good judgment on USACE property.



“The take home message is Cultural resources are an important part of our jobs. Cultural resources are everywhere. Cultural resources can potentially be affected by everything that we do, and we need to be thoughtful about the things that we do and pick up the phone and call the archaeologist when in doubt,” Shingleton said.

