Naval Hospital Jacksonville opens off-site COVID-19 vaccination site

Naval Hospital Jacksonville opened an off-site COVID-19 vaccination location aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The site began administering vaccines on Jan. 11 and has received more than 1,000 positive ICE comments from patients, applauding the customer service, patient safety, and care.



“We’d like to thank our many partners aboard NAS Jacksonville, especially MWR, for helping us make this site a reality,” said Capt. Teresa Allen, NH Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer. “We’re proud to have been one of the first military treatment facilities to open a point-of-dispensing vaccination site.”



More than 50 staff from NH Jacksonville (providers, nurses, hospital corpsmen, and non-medical support personnel) operate the off-site.



“This off-site allows us to increase our throughput of providing COVID-19 vaccines, while still maintaining the ability to provide regular services at the immunizations clinics at our hospital and branch health clinic,” said Lt. Cmdr. Julie Schaub, NH Jacksonville’s Wellness Center department head.



COVID-19 vaccines are by appointment, and not available by walk-in.



NH Jacksonville is following DoD’s distribution priorities, which are consistent with data-driven guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for national prioritization. To see which populations the command is currently vaccinating, visit https://jacksonville.tricare.mil and click on the COVID banner.



Vaccination is an important tool to help stop the pandemic. According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19. Experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may also help keep you from getting seriously ill, even if you do get COVID-19. Getting vaccinated may also protect people around you, particularly those at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.



Individuals aboard military installations wear face masks, in accordance with the Secretary of Defense memo dated Feb. 4.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville (which includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia) serves 163,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 70,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville (which includes five units across Florida and Georgia) ensures warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To find out more, visit https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.

