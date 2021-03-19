Seaman Jocelyn Rosales earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Delta-200

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Seaman Jocelyn Rosales is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Delta-200...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Seaman Jocelyn Rosales is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Delta-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., March 19, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is to provide the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo) see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Seaman Jocelyn Rosales from South El Monte, California, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating from the U.S. Coast Guard's condensed 7-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, N.J., March 19, 2021.



Rosales was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Rosales is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 35 graduates of Recruit Company Delta-200. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Rosales will be stationed at Coast Guard Station Seattle, in Seattle, Washington.



Rosales' company earned multiple awards during their seven weeks of training, such as seamanship, physical fitness, and marksmanship. Delta-200 also earned the Company Commander pennant.



"I am humbled to be chosen as the Honor Graduate for Delta-200," said Rosales. "I couldn't have done this alone, and I had a lot of support from my fellow brothers and sisters in blue. I look forward to implementing the skills I've gained in boot camp to further serve in the world's greatest Coast Guard."



Rosales is the daughter of Lorena Molina and Manuel Molina, and graduated from Arroyo High School in June 2013. Rosales' husband served in the Army.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps and the Coast Guard's Hometown.