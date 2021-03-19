Seaman Jocelyn Rosales earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Delta-200

Seaman Jocelyn Rosales is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Delta-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., March 19, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is to provide the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo)

