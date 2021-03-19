Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seaman Jocelyn Rosales earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Delta-200

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Seaman Jocelyn Rosales is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Delta-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., March 19, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is to provide the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo)

    This work, Seaman Jocelyn Rosales earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Delta-200 [Image 2 of 2], by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

