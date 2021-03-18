Fort Knox Garrison deputy speaks at Radcliff Rotary Club meeting

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fort Knox Garrison Deputy Commander Jim Bradford stopped by the Radcliff Rotary Club...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fort Knox Garrison Deputy Commander Jim Bradford stopped by the Radcliff Rotary Club monthly meeting March 18, 2021, to introduce himself and share some of the changes occurring at the installation. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Garrison deputy commander stopped by the Radcliff Rotary Club monthly meeting March 18 to introduce himself and share some of the changes occurring at the installation.



Jim Bradford, Garrison’s top civilian employee, told the group that while COVID-19 has affected a lot of activities at the Central Kentucky post, some of what surrounding communities have come to expect from the military is coming back online.



He highlighted the arrival of V Corps as an example, stating that operational training will become a more regular occurrence, even as a contingent of the unit will rotate in and out of Poland in the future.



Another group returning to the area will be cadets attending Cadet Summer Training, although Family members will not attend in-person graduations this year due to COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. A topic, which Bradford called a “good problem to have,” garnered some questions afterward.



“We’re on a communication strategy to help improve our housing and our real estate,” said Bradford. “We’re about 200 homes short on Fort Knox. We’ve got several military Families that we’re working with very closely that normally would be in the four-bedroom range.”



He said he is working with area mayors and civic leaders to facilitate housing for Families.



Bradford concluded his remarks by expressing appreciation to members of the club.



“Thank you very much for inviting us,” said Bradford. “There are some incredible things going on at Fort Knox right now.”