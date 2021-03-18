Fort Knox Garrison Deputy Commander Jim Bradford stopped by the Radcliff Rotary Club monthly meeting March 18, 2021, to introduce himself and share some of the changes occurring at the installation.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 08:39
|Photo ID:
|6563517
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-QT978-0001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox Garrison deputy speaks at Radcliff Rotary Club meeting, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox Garrison deputy speaks at Radcliff Rotary Club meeting
LEAVE A COMMENT