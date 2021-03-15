Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Welcome back on campus!

    Registration Time

    Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | Mr. Juan Rodriguez Gonzalez(left) and Mr. Errol Harvey from the Educational Technology...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, GA – Today, the Inter Agency Crisis Action Planning (IACAP) course returns to in-person classes after a one-year hiatus.

    The in-resident course had been suspended during 2020 due to the COVID travel restrictions. In its place, the Department of Civil Military Studies (DCMS) established a virtual course to meet the student load demand during the last year.

    “The two variations of the IACAP are the same,” said U.S. Army Major Assad A. Raza, course director. He added, “the main difference is the conduct of the emergency response exercises with the City of Columbus Emergency Services.”

    In its place, several videoconferences with International Subject Matter experts will be conducted.

    Students will learn to function as advisors or planners in crisis management, during military operations, or initial response activities in collaboration with the interagency and multinational community during the five-week course

    This iteration of the course has 17 representatives from the Colombian Air Force, Army, Police, and the Panamanian National Police. Students are scheduled to graduate on April 22, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 12:43
    Story ID: 391725
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome back on campus!, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SiempreListos USArmyTRADOC USSOUTHCOM USArmySouth USNORTHCOM US Army Combined Arms Center Army Univ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT