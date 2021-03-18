Waitsboro Recreation Area closing for road repairs

Courtesy Photo | This is Lakeview Boat Ramp, an alternate location for boaters to utilize during the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This is Lakeview Boat Ramp, an alternate location for boaters to utilize during the roadway repairs at Waitsboro Recreation Area. (USACE Photo by Cody Hensley) see less | View Image Page

SOMERSET, Ky. (March 18, 2021) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Waitsboro Recreation Area at Lake Cumberland for roadway repairs March 19-24, 2021. The boat ramp and parking lot will not be accessible by the public at this time. The recreation area is reopening to the public 8 a.m. March 25, 2021.



Lakeview Boat Ramp and General Burnside Island State Park Boat Ramp are available for public use during the closure.



The Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Highways District 8 is repairing the roadway, which will benefit boaters and campers visiting the recreation area.



For additional information, please feel free to contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 606-679-6337.



