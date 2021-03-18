Waitsboro Recreation Area closing for road repairs

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    SOMERSET, Ky. (March 18, 2021) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Waitsboro Recreation Area at Lake Cumberland for roadway repairs March 19-24, 2021. The boat ramp and parking lot will not be accessible by the public at this time. The recreation area is reopening to the public 8 a.m. March 25, 2021.

    Lakeview Boat Ramp and General Burnside Island State Park Boat Ramp are available for public use during the closure.

    The Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Highways District 8 is repairing the roadway, which will benefit boaters and campers visiting the recreation area.

    For additional information, please feel free to contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 606-679-6337.

