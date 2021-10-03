AF surgeon general visits Striker Nation

Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, U.S. Air Force surgeon general, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, visited Barksdale, March 10, 2021.

Barksdale is a stop on their tour of three bases to include Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, as well.

During their visit, Hogg and Kolczynski toured the 2nd BW medical facilities to observe how each clinic continues to innovate and maintain readiness during COVID-19.

“The purpose of my visit to Barksdale is to get out and see what our medics are doing in their field of expertise,” Hogg said. “My medics have been working hard over this last year dealing with COVID-19 and I want to not only make sure they are doing well but also give them some insight on where we are headed in the near future.”

Hogg’s visit focused on innovation and encouraging Airmen to not be afraid to think outside the box.

“I want my Airmen to know that they have the okay to do something new,” Hogg said. “One of my platforms is disruptive innovation meaning while we have Air Force instructions and Department of Department instructions that guide us, we shouldn’t allow those to hamper us from doing something better.”

Getting their lingering questions answered and receiving praise from the Air Force Surgeon General for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the visit helped Airmen understand that what they do is important.

“The Air Force Surgeon General and Chief’s visit to Barksdale was an incredible morale booster,” said Maj. Joshua Smart, 2nd Medical Group chief information officer. “We were able to hear strategic-level direction on the future of the Air Force medical service and the relationship with the Defense Health Agency.”

After speaking with each of the group’s sections, Hogg and Kolczynski hosted an all-call for the staff. During the all-call, Hogg spoke about her priorities as the Air Force Surgeon General and praised the medical staff for their lines-of-effort during the pandemic.

“First and foremost I am most proud of our medics because they have stepped up and done some really amazing things during these trying times,” Hogg said. “Our medics didn’t wait for permission; they saw a problem and they stepped in and stepped up to solve them.”

In light of Women’s History Month, it is worth noting that Hogg is the first female and first nurse to have earned the title of U.S. Air Force Surgeon General.

