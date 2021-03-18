Meeting Challenges: A Navy Recruiters Path to Ensuring Medical Readiness

BOSTON- One of the overwhelming benefits of joining the U.S. Navy is the opportunity to build a better life. For Dagupan City, Philippines native, Chief Navy Counselor Michael Abrajano, joining the Navy was that ticket.



Abrajano's father enlisted in the U.S. Navy through the Philippine Enlistment Program in Subic Bay, Philippines, in the '60s. Through encouraging conversations with his dad, Abrajano could see himself one day wearing the Sailor's uniform.



"My father told me that joining the Navy will be the best decision I'm going to make in my life," said Abrajano. "Back then, it was just a dream; looking back now, he was right all along."



In Nov. 2006, at age 22, Abrajano immigrated to the United States and found a home in Long Beach, California. He worked as a janitor to get by while seeking and starting discussions with the local Navy recruiting office.



"Without the recruiters, I would not be here," said Abrajano. "They picked me up, sometimes feed me because I didn't have money; without them, I would still be a janitor."



By April 2007, he enlisted in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman serving as a Fleet Marine Force corpsman providing medical care to forward-deployed Sailors and Marines. The experience took him on tours to the Middle East, supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and Operation Enduring Freedom on land and expeditionary medical facilities.



"It wasn't always easy, but the experience made me a better leader," said Abrajano. "My mentors who guided me are who I thank.



After a few deployments, Abrajano's career shifted to organizational operations, where he filled support roles in admin, security and logistics coordination for Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan. The experience gave him new perspectives working outside of his rate.



"I was born Navy but raised by the Marine," said Abrajano. "I was ready to go back to the green side in Okinawa, but a master chief opened my eyes to special programs."



Abrajano, always ready for new challenges, found he could redirect his passion for the Navy while providing opportunities for others in medical recruiting.



"Recruiting is a way to share knowledge," said Abrajano. "The Navy is more than a job; it's an adventure I want to share with others."



Arriving in Navy Recruiting District (NRD) New England in 2018, Abrajano already set daily goals to master his job.



"I have spent a lot of time thinking about developing as a recruiter," said Abrajano. "It takes the dedication to self and team. That dedication is what our team brought and made our medical officer recruiting the number one in the nation."



Abrajano's support did not go unnoticed. While preparing for his return to the fleet in 2020, NRD New England's commanding officer presented Abrajano with the Navy recruiting highest honor, the Master Chief Anthony George Bakarian Award and a unique opportunity to cross over Hospital Corpsman to a Navy Counselor billet.



"I was ready to go, but I love this job," said Abrajano. "This is a chance to continue building on the foundation we worked so hard for."



Abrajano was selected for a Career Recruiter Force Hometown Recruiter job and is now set to continue serving in New England's high-demand environment of recruiting doctors and nurses through the next six years.



"It takes consistency," said Abrajano. That's the story right there, you know, its humble beginnings and returning the favor to keep our Navy ready.



NTAG New England covers over 93,500 square miles encompassing Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Eastern half of New York. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the command has more than 35 recruiting stations, eight Navy Operation Support Centers, four Military Entrance Processing Stations, and two stations overseas at Kaiserslautern, Germany and Naples, Italy.

