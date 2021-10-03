Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reservists eligible for travel tax deduction

    Reservists eligible for travel tax deduction

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Shayna Hodge | Reservists who travel more than 100 miles from their home to accomplish...... read more read more

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Reservists who travel more than 100 miles from their home to accomplish Reserve-component requirements are eligible to deduct unreimbursed travel expenses on their tax return.

    Reservists may also be able to amend past tax returns for three years, as well as for time spent on deployments to qualifying locations, to claim unreimbursed travel expenses.

    According to the Internal Revenue Service website, eligible reservists should complete IRS Form 2106, Employee Business Expenses, to claim all unreimbursed travel, including meals, from the time they leave their residence until their return. Parking fees, tolls, ferry fares, train tickets and airfare also can be listed as travel expenses.

    When calculating total mileage costs, reservists will benefit most from using the standard mileage rate.

    For example, if a member drives 120 miles one way to drill eight times a year for a total of 1,920 miles traveled, at the rate of 0.60 cents per mile, a $1,152 adjustment to income would occur. If the member’s highest tax bracket is between 15%-25%, the member would save $288-$480 in federal income tax payments.

    If claiming meal costs, reservists should remember only 50% of meals are deductible.

    After completing Form 2106, reservists should complete Schedule 1 (Form 1040) and include, up to the federal per diem rate, all unreimbursed travel expenses from Form 2106.

    Per diem rates vary by location, so reservists should use the current rate for the area where travel costs are incurred. Federal per diem rates can be found on here.

    For additional information on how to report reserve-related travel expenses, reservists can review the Armed Forces’ Tax Guide on the IRS website, or contact tax experts at Military OneSource to receive access to free tax preparation and tax counselors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 16:20
    Story ID: 391644
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservists eligible for travel tax deduction, by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    travel
    finances
    taxes
    tax season
    reserve resilient
    tax decuction
    tax deduction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT