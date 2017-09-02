Reservists who travel more than 100 miles from their home to accomplish Reserve-component requirements are eligible to deduct unreimbursed travel expenses on their tax return. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6560811
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-ZZ999-0012
|Resolution:
|2100x1340
|Size:
|843.98 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reservists eligible for travel tax deduction, by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reservists eligible for travel tax deduction
LEAVE A COMMENT