Reservists eligible for travel tax deduction

Reservists who travel more than 100 miles from their home to accomplish Reserve-component requirements are eligible to deduct unreimbursed travel expenses on their tax return. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

