    Reservists eligible for travel tax deduction

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Reservists who travel more than 100 miles from their home to accomplish Reserve-component requirements are eligible to deduct unreimbursed travel expenses on their tax return. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 16:20
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    This work, Reservists eligible for travel tax deduction, by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

