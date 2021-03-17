Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Floating Mill Recreation Area closing for maintenance

    LANCASTER, Tenn. (March 16, 2021) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Floating Mill Recreation Area at Center Hill Lake Thursday, March 18, through Sunday, March 21. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster)

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Floating Mill Recreation Area at Center Hill Lake Thursday, March 18, through Sunday, March 21.

    SILVER POINT, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    SILVER POINT, Tenn. (March 17, 2021) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Floating Mill Recreation Area at Center Hill Lake Thursday, March 18, through Sunday, March 21. The ramp, shelter, beach, and restroom facilities are not accessible due to maintenance and restriping of parking lots. The recreation area will be fully reopened to the public 8 a.m. March 22, 2021.

    Alternative launching ramps closest to Floating Mill Recreation Area include Hurricane Bridge Recreation Area, Edgar Evins State Park, and Center Hill Recreation Area, which is also known as Ike Park.

    For additional information, please feel free to contact the Center Hill Lake Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 931-858-3125.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Dale Hollow Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/centerhilllake.)

