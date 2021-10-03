COLUMBUS, GA – On March 10, 2021, the Rotary Club of Columbus, GA, recognized Sergeant First Class Gonzalo Escalante for his dedicated military service, during their weekly meeting and luncheon at the Convention & Trade Center in downtown Columbus, Ga.



After completing a tour at Joint Base San Antonio where he served as a Combat Medic Advanced Individual Training instructor, Escalante arrived at WHINSEC.He is currently serving as an Instructor/Facilitator for the Medical Assistance Course with the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), at Fort Benning, GA.



Escalante was presented with a Rotary commemorative coin and a book authored and autographed by Ranger Hall of Fame legend Col. (Ret) Ralph Puckett, during the meeting



Originally from México City, México, he joined the Army in November 1995. Escalante has served in many leadership roles as a Combat Medic and as an Instructor/Facilitator.



Has deployed overseas on five occasions; three in support of combat operations, one to Armenia, and one to Ukraine. During the Ukraine deployment, he conducted Medical Assistance training for Ukrainian personnel.



Escalante has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, among other decorations for his service.



He is married, and they have two boys and two girls.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 14:02 Story ID: 391619 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WHINSEC's Soldier of the Week, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.