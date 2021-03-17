RTC Staff in the Spotlight YNCS Yelder

Meet YNCS Tay Yelder! Senior Chief Yelder is #Yeoman currently working as the In-processing Leading Chief Petty Officer at the Navy’s only #bootcamp



She joined the Navy at just 17 years old and after 22 years of service, Yelder is officially retiring this year!



When asked to look back on her military service to talk about one of her fondest memories, she went all the way back to the beginning with her first LPO, YN1 Moore. She said that before she met YN1, she was lost and lacked understanding of what was expected of her as a Sailor and a Yeoman, but Moore’s guidance helped mold her into the leader she is today.



“She was that strong female figure in my career that helped me out and I’d perform for her and she went to bat for me when it came eval time. It was one of those things where she felt like I deserved more than what I was getting and she went and she fought for it. I didn’t know what it meant at that time, to stand up and take up for your people, but looking back on it, she instilled that in me. So, that’s what I try to do today, go back and take care of people in ways they don’t understand now, but later on in life, in their career they’ll understand what it really means to take care of Sailors.”



And she’s been mentoring and leading Sailors since joining the #ChiefsMess in 2014.



“You want to be a good Chief and you want to be a Chief that Sailors remember as the Chief who took care of them and helped them in whichever way possible, whether it be professional or personal. So, I try to get Sailors to work toward things that’ll help them be successful in life and not just in the moment.”



As she wraps up her career she looks back fondly on her time at #RTC.



“This is the best place I ever could’ve chose to retire from. I learned a lot of stuff at RTC as far as patience and where my priorities were with training the new generations of Sailors coming up. So, I think RTC, by far, was the most rewarding tour that I’ve had because I’ve had the opportunity to give back so much since I’ve been here.”



As her last piece of departing advice to the young women going through boot camp, she encourages them to believe in themselves.



“You just gotta go out there and do it and you do it to the best of your ability, and you never know, you may be the first of something someday. Before, women were not allowed to join the Navy, and now we’ve got women in the Navy. We’ve had our first female chief, then we had master chief and who knows where we’ll make it. We’re waiting on the first female MCPON, so you’ve just gotta go out there and give it your best and try, even with the challenges we face, we can still be successful; so give it a try and don’t let people tell you what you can’t do.



#Hooyah YNCS Yelder! Fair Winds and Following Seas! Enjoy the extra time you’ll have with your family!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 11:12 Story ID: 391597 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RTC Staff in the Spotlight YNCS Yelder, by CPO Brandie Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.