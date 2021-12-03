Senior Chief Yeoman Tay Yelder, a recruit division commander and In-Processing leading chief petty officer, poses for a portrait inside the Golden Thirteen In-Processing Building at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6559917
|VIRIN:
|210312-N-WB795-2005
|Resolution:
|7483x4833
|Size:
|28.86 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by CPO Brandie Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
