Senior Chief Yeoman Tay Yelder, a recruit division commander and In-Processing leading chief petty officer, poses for a portrait inside the Golden Thirteen In-Processing Building at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 11:12 Photo ID: 6559917 VIRIN: 210312-N-WB795-2005 Resolution: 7483x4833 Size: 28.86 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by CPO Brandie Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.