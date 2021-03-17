NAVFAC Southeast to host Virtual Industry Engagement Day event

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast will host a Virtual Industry Engagement Day on Wednesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT.



The virtual event provides a venue for NAVFAC Southeast to discuss its mission, goals and contracting opportunities with industry representatives in a safe environment.



“NAVFAC Southeast’s mission success depends on leveraging agility, flexibility, and innovation small businesses bring to bear,” said NAVFAC Southeast Assistant Deputy Director for Small Business John Bazylewicz. “A virtual event reduces barriers and lowers costs ensuring maximum opportunity for small business participation.”



The goal of the event is to provide contractors with valuable information pertaining to future NAVFAC workload projections and to help promote contractor-to-contractor working relationships. This will help the command improve execution speed and have a quicker response on projects throughout the southeast region.



“The schedule was developed after reviewing and participating in many other industry forums and conferences,” said NAVFAC Southeast Business Director Jeff Killian. “We also gathered input from our contract partners, and from those that are directly engaged in specific areas of products and services acquisitions in NAVFAC.”



The event will allow contractors to gain a better understanding of NAVFAC Southeast as an organization and the products and services they provide to the Navy. In turn, NAVFAC Southeast will be able to build strong relationships with industry professionals that will allow them more opportunities to support the Navy and the Warfighter.



“We want the attendees to feel that it will be well worth their time to attend our event,” said Killian. “Our hope is that industry professionals will learn something new about the Navy and our command, and also get answers to any questions they may have.”



Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.



“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said Bazylewicz, “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”



Bazylewicz explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.



Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.



Industry representatives interested in attending this event should contact John Bazylewicz via email at NAVFAC_SE_SMALL_BUSINESS@navy.mil with ‘NAVFAC SE Industry Day 2021 and your company name’ in the subject of the email, no later than close of business March 24.

