Greece Hosts Multinational Special Operation Forces in Trilateral Maritime Exercise

Crete, Greece – As part of a trilateral maritime exercise in Souda Bay, Greece, the Greek Joint Special Operation Command is hosting U.S. Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe and Cypriot Underwater Demolition Teams beginning March 16, 2021 as part of the continued effort to build relationships with allies and partner nations.



“This exercise showcases the United States' close defense relationship with Greece, our longstanding strategic partner and NATO Ally,” said U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt. "By incorporating regional partners such as Cyprus, we develop our ability to deter threats while maintaining a high degree of readiness, improve our respective skill sets, build trust and deepen the friendship among our forces, reinforcing the understanding that a safe and stable Mediterranean provides greater security and prosperity for all of Europe.”



Greece’s trilateral exercises are key in refining interoperability within the region as well as maintaining strong relationships with multinational allies and partner nations.





