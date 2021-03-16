Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greece Hosts Multinational Special Operation Forces in Trilateral Maritime Exercise

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Dutart 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Greek Joint Special Operations hosts U.S. Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe and Cypriot Underwater Demolition Teams during the Greece Trilateral Exercise which began March 16, 2021 in Souda Bay, Greece.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greece Hosts Multinational Special Operation Forces in Trilateral Maritime Exercise, by CPT Margaret Dutart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SOFinEurope

