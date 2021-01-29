Army Community Service: Employment readiness expands amenities

By Scott Prater



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Amongst all the changes that have occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped America last year, many organizations have been forced to adapt their programing in order to meet client needs. At Fort Carson’s Army Community Service (ACS) for example, many programs and staff switched gears and began offering a type of hybrid approach.



ACS’s Employment Readiness Program is one of those that has staff work some days in the office and some from home.



“While the pandemic has presented a lot of challenges, we’ve found that it has produced at least one positive,” said Fiona Mosley, employment readiness program manager, ACS. “It has also shown organization leaders that many functions can be delivered by staff who telework, while at the same time, some face-to-face meetings can also be conducted via a virtual format.”



The past eight months have actually been a whirlwind time for the employment readiness program. Back in March, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, placed military spouse employment among the top five of Army priorities. As a result, Fort Carson ACS was permitted to not only increase its staff, but support a program manager, as well.



By May, two ACS veterans, Mosley and Celsie Day had transitioned into employment readiness, with Mosley taking the reins as program manager and Day assuming the role of program specialist.



“We’ve expanded the program in several ways,” Mosley said. “The addition of staff allowed us to add to our catalog of workshops, including an orientation class and a career skills development offering.”



Program staff also added a professional development series, to include, Linked In Fundamentals, Personal Branding, Career Exploration and a military-spouse course called “Your Priority.”



“Perhaps more importantly, all of our workshops are currently virtual,” Mosley said. “Folks can join us from wherever they’re at, from not only all over the U.S., but even from outside the country. This is an exciting development because spouses and Family members can begin their employment readiness experience and get plugged in to what’s going on here before they even arrive at Fort Carson.”



The expansion also allows employment readiness staff to conduct more employer outreach, when Day communicates directly with businesses and organizations who are seeking military spouses specifically.



Day said spouses, Family members and transitioning Soldiers will often visit ACS employment readiness for help on even small things, like a resume review, and that many prefer one-on-one interaction. So, ACS offers both virtual one-on-one consultations and in-office one-on-one appointments.



“It’s really amazing when you fall into a team and your skill sets complement each other,” she said. “We work harmoniously and the beneficiaries of that are our clients. For me, our new ‘Linked In Fundamentals’ course seems particularly effective. I will instruct the class to where clients have a complete and solid Linked In profile. Then we go into functions and capabilities, but we also stress the importance of the etiquette of the platform. There are a lot of users who approach Linked In just like any other platform, but they don’t understand that it’s a professional stage, and there are things you need to follow while keeping in mind that you always have to put your professional self forward, so they can best leverage the platform.”



Mosley indicated that besides offering enhanced courses and engagement, all of the program’s staff are now certified as federal job search trainers and federal career coaches.



“What we try to get across to clients is that we are all invested in a better outcome,” Mosley said. “We know that meaningful employment leads to satisfaction in other aspects of life.”



To learn more about ACS’s Employment Readiness Program, or meet with a program specialist, contact ACS at 719-526-4590 or http://carson.army.mil/programs/army-community-service.

