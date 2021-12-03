USS Ashland holds change of command

By USS Ashland (LSD 48) Public Affairs



GUAM (March 12, 2021) – Cmdr. Gorden Scott Wells turned over command of USS Ashland (LSD 48) to Cmdr. Keith Tate during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the ship March 12.

Wells arrived as the executive officer in May 2018 as part of the surface warfare “fleet-up” program. Under Wells’s command, Ashland underwent numerous patrols including several bilateral naval operations working in conjunction with the Republic of Palau, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Royal Australian Navy. His tour most recently included operation Noble Tempest, which hosted the largest embarkation of U.S. Marines in Ashland’s history.

“It has been a real honor to work with such a great group of professionals who are so mutually supporting – really mission-oriented,” said Wells. “They get the job done in an exquisite manner every time, on time, because they take care of each other. It’s a very family atmosphere and I’m very appreciative of that.

“And I think that Commander Tate’s going to do wonderful things in command,” Wells added. “He’s going to bring an energy to the command that’s different than the energy I brought, and I think that will be healthy for the command. He is going to do a fantastic job, and he will be able to take Ashland to the next level.”

Tate is the newest CO from the fleet-up program to take command. He holds a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the Naval War College and brings with him intimate amphibious knowledge from his time aboard USS Anchorage (LPD 23), USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Ponce (LPD 15), and his experience as an Amphibious Warfare Tactics Instructor.

“I am honored to be inheriting this responsibility,” said Tate. “USS Ashland is my home away from home, and every day spent with our team has been a blessing. Commander Wells will be a hard act to follow, but I firmly believe that Ashland is postured for success as we look to our future operational tasking.”

As Tate takes the helm, Wells will be heading to his new assignment as Chief Staff Officer at Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 in Sasebo, Japan.

“We are grateful for Scott Wells' able leadership of Ashland as her commanding officer, and it is good news for our collective team that he will continue to lead and support our forward deployed naval forces in his next job,” said Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, commander Expeditionary Strike Group 7. "Commander Keith Tate also performed admirably as the executive officer of Ashland and I look forward to watching the crew grow and excel under his command.”

Ashland, part of PHIBRON 11 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and to serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021