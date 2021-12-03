Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASHLAND CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 2 of 3]

    ASHLAND CHANGE OF COMMAND

    GUAM

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    210312-N-UM706-1087 SANTA RITA, Guam (March 12, 2021) Cmdr. Gorden Wells, from Lorain, Ohio, departs the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) after being relieved of his duties as the commanding officer. Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 21:34
    VIRIN: 210312-N-UM706-1087
    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS Ashland
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM

