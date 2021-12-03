Kentucky native becomes Army Human Resources Command’s new command sergeant major

FORT KNOX, Ky. -- U.S. Army Human Resources Command welcomed a Somerset, Kentucky, native as its new command sergeant major during a change of responsibility ceremony here March 12. Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo assumed the role of the command’s senior enlisted advisor from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Lynice Thorpe-Noel.



Upon relinquishing her duties at HRC, Thorpe-Noel is retiring to Huntsville, Alabama.



HRC conducts distribution, strategic talent management, and information technology, for a full spectrum of human resources programs and services Army wide. Those programs and services enable the Army to deploy, fight and win our nation's wars.



As the senior enlisted noncommissioned officer for the command, McAdoo will help ensure the readiness of the enlisted ranks by providing assessments, recommendations, and feedback on professional development, advancement, promotions, accessions, quality of life, the health of the force, and other areas that affect the Army worldwide.



McAdoo said that he will strive every day to give value to this team, earn the respect of his colleagues, and operationalize and enable the Army People Strategy.



“Together we will help maximize talent, our greatest strength and our most important weapon system, our people, the American soldier,” McAdoo said. “So that when called upon, the Army can deploy and we’ll fight and we will decisively win our nation’s wars. ‘Soldiers First’ is not just the HRC model but is the beacon and the focal point of the United States Army.”



McAdoo enlisted in the Army in 1992. Since then, he has served in a number of personnel and command positions in Army companies, battalions, brigades, divisions and agencies around the country and in Germany. His most recent assignment was as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to Assistant Director of Management, Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia.



Other assignments include: Command Sergeant Major, 101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Command Sergeant Major, Group Support Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, Eglin AFB, Florida; Chief Human Resources Sergeant Major, RSO Division, 1st HRSC, 21st TSC, Kaiserslautern, Germany; Division G1 Sergeant Major, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and First Sergeant, D Company, 369th Adjutant General Battalion, Fort Jackson, South Carolina.



McAdoo deployed with the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and to Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne Division in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, as the Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade command sergeant major.



His awards and decorations include; the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.



Additionally he has been inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club and selected as the 2006 Adjutant General Corps Regimental Association NCO of the Year.

