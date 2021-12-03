Maj. Gen. Joseph Calloway, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, commanding general, passes the colors to HRC's new senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 12.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 20:34
|Photo ID:
|6554932
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-OT312-1005
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky native becomes Army Human Resources Command’s new command sergeant major, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
