    Kentucky native becomes Army Human Resources Command’s new command sergeant major

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Calloway, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, commanding general, passes the colors to HRC's new senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 12.

    This work, Kentucky native becomes Army Human Resources Command’s new command sergeant major, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

