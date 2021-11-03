Camp Fuji remembers 3-11 with installation run and moment of silence

Photo By Katie Gray | Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji service members and civilian personnel run in...... read more read more Photo By Katie Gray | Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji service members and civilian personnel run in formation bearing the U.S. and Japan flags, Gotemba, Japan, March 11, 2021. The installation held a remembrance run for the 10th year anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, and the tsunami and reactor disaster that followed, and later in the day observed a moment of silence held across the country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray) see less | View Image Page

Over 120 Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji service members and civilian personnel held a remembrance run for the 10th year anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, and the tsunami and reactor disaster that followed, March 11, 2021.



The 3.25 mile run concluded with remarks by Col. Robert Bodisch, commanding officer of CATC Camp Fuji, and 1st Lt. Matthew Schilling, installation chaplain.



Following the 2011 disaster, U.S. Joint Forces began humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in support of the Japan Self-Defense Force during Operation Tomodachi, the largest-ever bilateral operation with Japan. At the time, Marines stationed at CATC Camp Fuji were part of the operation that provided assistance at Sendai and Yamagata airports.



Several installation civilians, some former service members themselves, were present in Japan or at CATC Camp Fuji during the 2011 earthquake.



Chuma Agomuoh, the installation’s facility management officer, was a petty officer in-charge of a helicopter squadron detachment sent to Misawa following the earthquake. His team’s mission was to maintain and repair the aircraft performing rescues and delivering supplies.



“When we went into the town, the area that was affected, you could see how a fishing town could be [destroyed],” he said. “There was a feeling of hopelessness. So giving them something, something to look forward to, that’s what we were there for.”



Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Kazuhiro Takahashi, a signal soldier from JGSDF Takigahara Garrison, also joined U.S. personnel on the run. He said it’s important to hold events like this not just to remember the tragedy, but also to cheer on those residents still affected by the event.



“Participation of the younger generation is an opportunity for us, who experienced the catastrophic disaster, to pass information to the ones who did not,” Sgt. 1st Class Takahashi said with the help of a translator, “This way, we can share the stories of the number of people who worked selflessly and diligently to help others."



In 2011, Sgt. 1st Class Takahashi was working as an aviation signal soldier at Kasuminome Air Field in Sendai. He said he didn’t realize CATC Camp Fuji Marines were working just a few kilometers away from him until this year.



"Now that I’m stationed right across from Camp Fuji, I feel that an invisible tie brought me here to work with the Marines. This bond is special to me and I hope that we maintain and further strengthen the relationship and support each other," he said.



Agomuoh echoed Sgt. 1st Class Takahashi’s words, recalling the 1979 Fuji Fire, where the installation received support from the local community.



“I believe they would do the same if the shoe was on the other foot," Agomuoh said, “So we need to keep the memory alive, so we know this is what we do for each other."