USS Sterett Change of Command

SAN DIEGO—Cmdr. Shaun Dennis relieved Cmdr. Andrew B. Koy, as commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a change of command ceremony, Naval Station San Diego, March 12. Koy assumed command in October 2019 and oversaw the maintenance, training, pre-deployment qualifications, and Sterett’s 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets.

“There is no higher honor of a ship’s captain than to take Sailors to sea, over the horizon, to do the nation’s bidding, and to bring them all home safely. Mission complete,” said Koy.

Sterett deployed with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and participated in dual carrier operations in U.S. 7th Fleet with the Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Groups and conducted cooperative deployments with the Indian and British navies. Sterett also participated in multinational exercise MALABAR 2020 with Japan, Australia, and India.

While operating in U.S. 5th Fleet, Koy led Sterett in maritime security operations such as patrolling the Bab el Mandeb Strait, the Strait of Hormuz and supporting Coalition Task Force Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct. As a Sentinel ship, Sterett spent more than 50 days in direct or associated support of the task force to ensure the free flow of commerce and provided overwatch for critical chokepoints transits, during a period of heightened tensions in the Middle East. Sterett also transited with the NIMCSG to the Indian Ocean off the coast of Somalia to support Joint Task Force – Quartz and Operation Octave Quartz during a repositioning of U.S. forces within East Africa.

“We did just about every operation you could think of, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been a small part of the execution of significant national tasking that STERETT was assigned,” said Sterett’s Fire Control Officer, Lieutenant Lucian DuChaine. “This deployment was challenging, but I was proud to be a part of Cmdr. Koy’s crew and under his leadership and guidance every step of the way.”

Cmdr. Dennis assumed command of Sterett in a small ceremony adhering to COVID-19 mitigations.



“I am humbled and honored to follow in Cmdr. Koy’s wake and continue the great work of Sterett. The ship has a long-standing history of greatness and it is my intent to ensure that remains her standard,” said Dennis.



Dennis’ previous duties include tours aboard USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as the Assistant Damage Control Assistant/Personnel Officer and USS Ross (DDG 71) as the Fire Control Officer. He completed department head tours aboard USS Stout (DDG 55) as the Weapons Officer and Combat Systems Officer, followed by a tour as the Strike Officer for Commander, Carrier Strike Group Twelve. He later served as Executive Officer onboard USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55).



After steaming nearly 90,000 nautical miles, Sterett returned to homeport in San Diego on Feb. 26 and is part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) Nine and NIMCSG.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 15:20 Story ID: 391314 Location: CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sterett Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.