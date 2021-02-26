Design Agreement Allows Movement on Invasive Carp Project

Courtesy Photo | Projected map of the design agreement at Brandon Road Lock and Dam.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Projected map of the design agreement at Brandon Road Lock and Dam. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District and the state of Illinois signed a design agreement Dec. 29, 2020, allowing for completion of the Pre-construction Engineering and Design phase of the Brandon Road Project. This project, located at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in the Chicago Area Waterway System near Joliet, Illinois, is part of a National Ecosystem Restoration Plan to keep Bighead, Silver and Black carp ̶ the invasive Asian carp species of greatest concern ̶ out of the Great Lakes.



The state of Illinois is the non-federal sponsor for the project and is responsible for cost sharing the design, construction, operations, and maintenance of the project. To help support this effort, the state of Illinois coordinated a third-party agreement with the state of Michigan to assist with funding for the Pre-construction Engineering and Design phase.



Design of the Brandon Road Project includes installation of layered technologies such as an electric barrier, underwater acoustic deterrent, air bubble curtain, and a flushing lock in a newly engineered channel. These structural measures aim to prevent invasive carp movement while continuing to allow commercial and recreational craft passage through the lock.



In addition to the structural measures being designed at the lock, non-structural measures such as enhanced public outreach, monitoring of fish populations, integrated pest management, physical removal of invasive fish, and research and development are included as part of the National Ecosystem Restoration Plan. These efforts, which will be implemented primarily by other federal agencies, can begin upon appropriation of funding before the physical elements are installed.



“We’re excited to be part of this vital project,” said Rock Island District Commander, Col. Steve Sattinger. “We’re going to roll up our sleeves and work hand-in-hand with our partners and with our stakeholders across the country who have an interest in protecting the Great Lakes while maintaining efficient navigation on the Illinois Waterway.”



Pre-construction Engineering and Design of the project is anticipated to take three to four years and is the final step in progressing to construction.