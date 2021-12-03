NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Aviation Logistics During Airfield Closure

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk recently established a logistics response cell (LRC) at Naval Air Station Oceana to avoid any disruption in the flow of aviation parts and supplies resulting from a four-month airfield closure intended to renovate and resurface the runways on Chambers Field at Naval Air Station Norfolk.



The closure of Chambers Field began March 1 and is set to run through the end of June. All 40 Airborne Command and Control Logistics Wing (ACCLW) aircraft from five squadrons transitioned to NAS Oceana which included 33 E2-C/D Hawkeye aircraft and seven C-2 Greyhounds from five squadrons. During the closure, the LRC will house more than 200 fast moving depot and field level repairable items along with 525 high-demand consumable items.



According to Norfolk Regional Supply Officer Lt. Cmdr. Michael Collins, Regional Supply Office (RSO) Norfolk and RSO Oceana teamed up to create the LRC. Both organizations’ early planning efforts allowed for the staging of high-demand material at NAS Oceana, which drastically reduces logistics response time; the time it takes to pull, package and deliver or ship items versus keeping the material at NAS Norfolk.



“By warehousing material close to the flight line, we can rapidly issue and deliver high-priority requirements directly to the squadron, enabling maintenance crews to quickly repair aircraft and get them ready for mission tasking,” Collins added.



He said RSO Norfolk also instituted a secondary material delivery unit for continuous transport of material to the squadrons while leveraging RSO Oceana contractor support for uninterrupted warehousing and distribution operations. In addition to staging spare parts near the flight line, they established a Naval Aviation Logistics Command Management Information System (NALCOMIS) terminal in the Oceana warehouse to support the ACCLW squadrons and reduce turnaround time for critical maintenance requirements.



NALCOMIS provides organizational, intermediate and supply support center activities with a modern, responsive, computer-based management information system. It increases aircraft readiness by providing local maintenance and supply managers with timely and accurate information required in day-to-day management and decision making.



The cell is manned and managed by personnel from the Norfolk team with flexibility built in to utilize RSO Oceana personnel. Collins said he is continually impressed with the teamwork and skills of the logistics professionals from the combined crew.



“It’s a team effort and from the beginning we all came together with ‘one team one fight’ concept to tackle this requirement,” explained Collins. “I’ll leverage that same talent to transition the aircraft back to Chambers Field from NAS Oceana once this runway re-surfacing project is complete. We’ll continue to press forward, overcome perceived obstacles, and attack requirements head on as supporting the warfighter remains our top priority. ”

