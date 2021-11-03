NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Response Cell Oceana

More than 200 fast moving depot and field level repairable items along with 525 high-demand consumable items are on hand at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk's logistics response cell at Naval Air Station Oceana. The LRC was set up in response to the temporary closure of Chambers Field at Naval Air Station Norfolk to support squadrons that have temporarily moved to NAS Oceana.

