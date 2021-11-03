Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Response Cell Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    More than 200 fast moving depot and field level repairable items along with 525 high-demand consumable items are on hand at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk's logistics response cell at Naval Air Station Oceana. The LRC was set up in response to the temporary closure of Chambers Field at Naval Air Station Norfolk to support squadrons that have temporarily moved to NAS Oceana.

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Aviation Logistics During Airfield Closure

    Naval Air Station Oceana
    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk
    RSO Norfolk

