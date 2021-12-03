NAS JRB New Orleans to receive new alert facilities and apron

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $25.6 million firm-fixed-price contract, March 11, to B.L. Harbert International, LLC from Birmingham, Alabama, for construction of an Alert Facility and Apron at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) New Orleans, Louisiana.



The new Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) facility replaces an aging structure that does not meet current mission requirements, and will align the 159th Fighter Wing with the First Air Force (1AF) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) alert infrastructure standard.



“The new ACA facility will house both the pilots and the ground crew next to the ready alert aircraft, increase the covered aircraft spots to provide better protection, and streamline servicing and maintenance,” said 159th Fighter Wing ACA Supervisor Senior Master Sgt. Eric Traylor.



The 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, is located at NAS JRB New Orleans and is charged with providing air superiority over Louisiana and the Gulf Coast while supporting NORAD.



The ACA facility will include two aircraft shelters with drive-through capability, installed heating, fire suppression, metal walls, and standing seam metal roof. It will also include ready alert aircrew quarters and mission support structure with alternate command post capabilities, a secure area, and entry control facility.



The alert apron will include providing all utilities, communication support, site improvements, exterior lighting, lighting protection, and security upgrades.



“The criticality of the 159th Fighter Wing's ACA ‘No Fail' mission drives the need for the best trained pilots and crews operating and maintaining the F-15 Eagle to an exacting standard,” said Traylor. “The new facility serves to safeguard the alert force's mission capabilities and reduce reaction times in support of homeland defense from the skies.”



Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by October 2024.

