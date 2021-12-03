Training Center Cape May announces Jerry Hatch as Civilian of the Year

Mr. Jerry Hatch, a civilian government employee here at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center (TRACEN) Cape May, N.J., was announced as the training center’s Civilian of the Year at an All-Hands event for the Facilities Engineering department personnel on base, March 8, 2021.



The facilities department at TRACEN Cape May is responsible for the maintenance, repair, and upkeep of the training center. They handle such things as lawn maintenance, building repairs, and contracting big construction projects.



As the only planner estimator in the facilities engineering department, Hatch was directly responsible for the design, planning, estimation, and execution of over $225,000 worth of corrective and preventative maintenance projects, all of which had a direct impact on training center personnel and the recruits in training.



Hatch led two projects that had a significant impact on recruit training. He coordinated a complete renovation of the practical training ship at the TRACEN’s Seamanship schoolhouse, and orchestrated floor and duct replacements in Goff Hall, where the recruits learn weapon handling fundamentals. These projects ensured the safety and climate comfortability of the recruits during their fundamental fleet training.



Hatch also saved the Coast Guard over $255,000 in purchase and contractor costs for a replacement pool cover after conducting extensive research and discovering that the training center’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system was already designed to prevent the off-gassing of chemicals within our indoor training pool area.



Hatch also worked on several other HVAC projects around the TRACEN, planning and executing projects in the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard building, Sexton Hall berthing rooms, Work-Life offices in the Ida Lewis building, and the recreational space at the Harborview All-Hands club. These HVAC projects were essential to safeguard the health and safety of all personnel on base and ensured proper ventilation and increased climate control in those spaces.



During the COVID-19 response at Training Center Cape May, Hatch expeditiously purchased and installed over $26,000 worth of equipment to set up a temporary, full hook-up, 14-trailer site to support the training center’s incident response.



“I was surprised when I received the honor of being Civilian of the Year for the training center,” said Hatch. “I’m proud of my work ethic and my ambition to overcome difficult tasks. As I like to say, ‘Adapt and overcome to get the job done!’”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 09:02 Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US by PO2 Shannon Kearney