    Training Center Cape May announces Jerry Hatch as Civilian of the Year

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Mr. Jerry Hatch, a government employee at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., pauses his daily schedule to take a portrait in front of the training center’s flagpole, March 10, 2021. Hatch was recognized as Training Center Cape May's 2020 Civilian of the Year, March 8, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    New Jersey
    Training Center Cape May
    Civilian of the Year
    federal employee
    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Jerry Hatch

