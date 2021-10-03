Mr. Jerry Hatch, a government employee at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., pauses his daily schedule to take a portrait in front of the training center’s flagpole, March 10, 2021. Hatch was recognized as Training Center Cape May's 2020 Civilian of the Year, March 8, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 09:02
|Photo ID:
|6553381
|VIRIN:
|210310-G-JW383-1023
|Resolution:
|3907x5872
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Center Cape May announces Jerry Hatch as Civilian of the Year, by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
