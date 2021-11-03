Oh! We’re halfway there

Photo By Stacey Reese | Work on the Eufaula Lake bridge project continues as crews work on the USACE lead...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Work on the Eufaula Lake bridge project continues as crews work on the USACE lead project, which has significant involvement from Federal Highway Administration, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the University of Oklahoma. The project is near 50 percent completion with an expected completion date of March 2023. see less | View Image Page

Repairs to the bridge over Eufaula Dam are nearly half complete.

The cooperative project between the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation resulted in closure of Oklahoma Highway 71.

The USACE and ODOT are repairing corrosion and repainting the piers beneath the roadway.

Work on the bridge was deemed necessary, due to significant delamination, a mode of failure where a material fractures into layers. and corrosion to piers underneath the bridge which constituted a concern for the structural integrity of the bridge.

The multi-phase project involves completely removing and replacing the bridge deck and deck panels which are the surface of the actual bridge.

Bridge girders, the main of substructure that sits the same direction as the roadway, also have to be replaced.

Due to the catwalk and tainter gate torque shaft being a complete assembly with the superstructure, these items will be replaced as well.

“Eufaula bridge construction is progressing well and currently on schedule” said Craig Robbins, East Central Area Deputy Operations Project Manager.

“Should we avoid any large-scale delays like flood events we should be completed on time.”

The new bridge will utilize an advanced bridge building technique that may replace the post-tensioning method. The method consists of utilizing ultra high performance concrete in between deck panels holding the pieces together.

Due to the significance of this new method, along with the fact that the bridge is being built on an Oklahoma State Highway, there are multiple organizations involved with this project.

This USACE lead project has significant involvement from Federal Highway Administration, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and The University of Oklahoma.

Funding for the $20 million project is shared by, The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state of Oklahoma, and the Federal Highway Administration.

“Since this project involves replacing the gate-controlled torque shafts it has required immense coordination between Operations, Navigation, Hydrology and Hydraulics and other departments at the Tulsa District” said Levi Rundell, project manager.

The torque shaft is important because it connects the gates the motor that controls the gates, causing the gates to open and close when water releases are required.

Public access to the dam and construction zone continues to be closed during these repairs. Fishing areas below the dam remain open.

Construction is slated for completion in March of 2023.