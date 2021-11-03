SWESC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great...... read more read more Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson took great pleasure in advancing Machinery Repairman Corbin Golyer to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) during a ceremony March 8. MAP is designed to recognize superior performance and authorizes commanding officers to advance the best and most deserving E-3 through E-5 Sailors to the next higher pay grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 9, 2021) – Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes recognized the outstanding performance of its top-performing Sailor March 8.



SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson took great pleasure in advancing Machinery Repairman Corbin Golyer to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).



"This was an amazing opportunity to reward a Sailor," Gibson said. “Petty Officer Golyer has been a phenomenal member of our team and absolutely deserves this recognition. He has all the characteristics of an exceptional first class petty officer and will undoubtedly make his mark in his career.”



According to the Navy Personnel Command website, MAP is designed to recognize superior performance and authorizes commanding officers to advance the best and most deserving E-3 through E-5 Sailors to the next higher pay grade.



As an instructor at SWESC Machinery Repairman A School, Golyer trained 68 accession level students in basic Machine Tools (i.e., Lathe, Mill, Drill Press and Grinders). His skill within the classroom led to being selected as 2020 SWESC Junior Instructor of the Year. Golyer also served as the Command Moral, Welfare and Recreation President for 2020 organizing fundraisers and virtual events to enhance the command moral.



“Petty Officer Golyer is a phenomenal leader and professional who operates well above his paygrade,” said SWESC Great Lakes Command Master Chief Demetric Hairston. “There is no finer candidate for the Meritorious Advancement Program.”