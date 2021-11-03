Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWESC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 9, 2021) – Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes recognized the outstanding performance of its top-performing Sailor March 8.

    SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson took great pleasure in advancing Machinery Repairman Corbin Golyer to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).

    "This was an amazing opportunity to reward a Sailor," Gibson said. “Petty Officer Golyer has been a phenomenal member of our team and absolutely deserves this recognition. He has all the characteristics of an exceptional first class petty officer and will undoubtedly make his mark in his career.”

    According to the Navy Personnel Command website, MAP is designed to recognize superior performance and authorizes commanding officers to advance the best and most deserving E-3 through E-5 Sailors to the next higher pay grade.

    As an instructor at SWESC Machinery Repairman A School, Golyer trained 68 accession level students in basic Machine Tools (i.e., Lathe, Mill, Drill Press and Grinders). His skill within the classroom led to being selected as 2020 SWESC Junior Instructor of the Year. Golyer also served as the Command Moral, Welfare and Recreation President for 2020 organizing fundraisers and virtual events to enhance the command moral.

    “Petty Officer Golyer is a phenomenal leader and professional who operates well above his paygrade,” said SWESC Great Lakes Command Master Chief Demetric Hairston. “There is no finer candidate for the Meritorious Advancement Program.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 09:23
    Story ID: 391132
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWESC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAP
    Meritorious Advancement Program
    SWESC Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Engineering Command School Great Lakes

