    SWESC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson took great pleasure in advancing Machinery Repairman Corbin Golyer to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) during a ceremony March 8. MAP is designed to recognize superior performance and authorizes commanding officers to advance the best and most deserving E-3 through E-5 Sailors to the next higher pay grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 09:22
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    MAP
    Meritorious Advancement Program
    SWESC Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Engineering Command School Great Lakes

