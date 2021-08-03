SWESC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson took great pleasure in advancing Machinery Repairman Corbin Golyer to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) during a ceremony March 8. MAP is designed to recognize superior performance and authorizes commanding officers to advance the best and most deserving E-3 through E-5 Sailors to the next higher pay grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

