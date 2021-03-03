And the prize is: Culinary School!

Photo By Michael Crane | Airmen assigned to the 139th Services Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, are...... read more read more Photo By Michael Crane | Airmen assigned to the 139th Services Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, are evaluated for the Air National Guard’s Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award, March 7, 2020 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. The award is given to an a unit for their outstanding performance in overall dining facility experience and food service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane) see less | View Image Page

Two Airmen with the 139th Force Support Squadron got the chance to level-up their culinary skills, after earning a trip to San Antonio.



Senior Airman Evelyn Snead and Tech. Sgt. Jamal Glasper, Airmen in the Food Services Flight, 139th Airlift Wing were hand selected by their peers to attend the Culinary Institute of America for one week in San Antonio, Texas.



The opportunity came after their flight won the Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award early last year. The award is given to a unit that demonstrates outstanding performance in overall dining facility experience and food service. Part of the prize was the opportunity to send two members to culinary school.



“If you are ever asked if you want to go, you should go,” Snead said.



Glasper was selected by his peers for initiating and orchestrating the Food Services Flight to compete for the award. Snead was selected for her high energy and enthusiasm to accomplish the mission.



Though having experience in the food industry, learning the ins and outs of fine dining was a first for both Airmen.



“I just love cooking,” Glasper explained. “I like trying different methods to do certain things that I may have already done a certain way before.”



Like Glasper, Snead shares the passion of cooking and the opportunities that culinary experiences can provide.



“I enjoy watching food networks, I like being in a kitchen and I like the end result of cooking,” Snead said. “If I could find a restaurant to cook with, I would rather be in the back of the house, in the kitchen, than being in the front.”



Coming back from this experience, both Airmen hope to be able to cook unique items that would bring freshness to the menu.



“Overall, I enjoyed redefining different culinary terms and actually getting to spend time in the kitchen,” Glasper said. “I hope to bring back the continued passion for building our own food dishes.”



