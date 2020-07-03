Airmen compete for food service award

Airmen assigned to the 139th Services Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, are evaluated for the Air National Guard’s Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award, March 7, 2020 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. The award is given to an a unit for their outstanding performance in overall dining facility experience and food service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

