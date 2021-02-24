Services support the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Airman of the 139th Force Support Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, helped a local Washington D.C. restaurant feed troops during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.



Ten Airmen from the 139th assisted the restaurant, Delia’s, in packaging and shipping 15,000 meals a day to troops.



In total, the Airman helped package 17,286 pounds of meat, 16,875 pounds of rice, 6,000 pounds of bread, 5,564 pounds of vegetables,

4,800 pounds of pasta, 1,500 pounds of portobello mushrooms and 626 gallons of drinks throughout the four days they were on location.



Master Sgt. Noah Diveley, explained that although it was hard work, it was rewarding. “We were busy the whole time. It was a lot of back aches because it was repetitive work, but overall I think it went well,” Diveley said.



The Missouri Air National Guard weren’t the only ones to help Delia’s package and ship meals to troops. There were around 50 Guard members from bases in Minnesota, Kentucky, Iowa and Tennessee that contributed.



Tech. Sgt. Ashley Jenkins, who also traveled to D.C. with FSS, stated how working with other Airmen across multiple states always yield educational experiences.



“During these times when we are low on opportunities it is so good to know that there are others whom are open to network and help you out in times of need,” Jenkins said.



It is opportunities like these that remind Guardsmen that they are more than just “weekend warriors”, as Jenkins says.



“The Wings support in our attendance to the inauguration event brings a restored since of not only pride but, retention and purpose,”

Jenkins said.



Around 25,000 National Guard men and women from around the country were called up to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 16:17 Story ID: 391080 Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Services support the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.