Fort Knox Intramural sports return amid loosening COVID conditions

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Volleyball players go head-to-head at Fort Knox's Natcher Physical Fitness Center March 9, 2021, after nearly two years off the court due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite having to wear facial coverings while playing, teams were eager to get back on the court.

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Two volleyball teams squared off at Natcher Physical Fitness Center March 9, standing on familiar ground again after nearly two years.



The director of intramural sports at the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation said the timing for opening the doors to intramural sports is welcome news to many.



“Everybody’s happy,” said Bogle. “V Corps is here now, also, and they’re involved. The more the merrier.”



For the volleyball players, bad timing was what shut them down in 2020, among them three teams fielded by U.S. Army Human Resources Command that usually compete in post season play and the championships.



Bogle said HRC would be considered a dynasty in the volleyball world. They were preparing to start the season in mid-March 2020 when COVID-19 hit.



“We had just finished basketball and had the coaches meeting for volleyball, and teams were forming,” said Bogle.



The pandemic forced leaders to cancel every intramural sport at the installation, except one.



“We played softball in September and went all the way to November once it got super cold,” said Bogle. “We shut down basketball and volleyball until January this year, when we got the okay to start them again.



“It helped that we went back to [Health Protection Level] Bravo, especially opening the gyms back up and getting the younger kids in.”



The intramural schedule usually has the basketball season running prior to the volleyball season, but the nature of basketball also makes it more susceptible to the spread of the virus. As a result, the approval for basketball didn’t come until late February, said Bogle.



Prior to basketball getting approved, however, Bogle questioned whether he would see the HRC dynasty return to the volleyball court as he planned that season, especially since all players must wear facial coverings while playing.



“With them teleworking from home, I’m very surprised that HRC has all three volleyball teams again,” said Bogle. “A lot of coaches were telling me before the season started that it would be hard to get people together.”



Bogle decided in January to also extend the volleyball season, which began Feb. 16.



“I figured we would do a long volleyball season because that was the only sport we could play,” said Bogle. “Then we got the approval to start basketball. Now, I have two sports slammed together, which I didn’t want to do but the circumstances warrant it.”



Bogle said he is still planning to run the longer season for volleyball since he already scheduled for it, and interest is growing to participate in the basketball season, which starts March 10. Volleyball has produced seven teams; basketball has nine so far.



Among the teams missing from the basketball season are Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy, which isn’t competing this year to protect the health of the cadets. The 1st TSC team, usually the one to beat, will return, however, with 14 players.



As for volleyball, Bogle said the window to participate is normally up to two weeks after the start of the season. However, he is extending that deadline.



“By halfway through the season, I won’t let anybody else sign on,” said Bogle. “They have to have a good reason, too.” That halfway mark is roughly the second week in April.



Bogle said the basketball season kickoff will be his last. After 11 years as intramural sports director, he will retire at the end of the month.



“I will miss the joy that these sports bring to the players,” said Bogle. “It’s been great to see how happy they are to get back in there and compete again, and that makes me feel great.”