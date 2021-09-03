Fort Knox Intramural sports return amid loosening COVID conditions

Volleyball players go head-to-head at Fort Knox’s Natcher Physical Fitness Center March 9, 2021, after nearly two years off the court due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite having to wear facial coverings while playing, teams were eager to get back on the court.

