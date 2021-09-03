Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox Intramural sports return amid loosening COVID conditions

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Volleyball players go head-to-head at Fort Knox’s Natcher Physical Fitness Center March 9, 2021, after nearly two years off the court due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite having to wear facial coverings while playing, teams were eager to get back on the court.

