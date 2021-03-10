CIWT and CIWT Domain Commands Earn Retention Excellence Awards

Photo By Glenn Sircy | 210310-N-XX139-0003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 10, 2021) (Left to right) Center for...... read more read more Photo By Glenn Sircy | 210310-N-XX139-0003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 10, 2021) (Left to right) Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas, Capt. Marc Ratkus, CIWT commanding officer, and Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Daniel Cunningham, CIWT domain career counselor, pose for a photo with the Retention Excellence Award (REA) pennant onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Florida. CIWT, along with three other commands within the domain were among those recognized for fiscal year 2020 Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education REAs. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy) see less | View Image Page

By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. – In a recently released Naval message, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr. announced the results of the fiscal year 2020 Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education Retention Excellence Awards (REA).



The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) along with three commands within the domain were among those recognized. The CIWT winners include Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, IWTC San Diego, and IWTC Monterey. All the recipients are repeat winners from the fiscal year 2019 awards.



"One of our greatest challenges today is attracting, recruiting and retaining quality Sailors, and this award is a direct reflection of our commands' leadership at every level, from the deck plates to the commanding officers," said CIWT Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas. "They have implemented and maintained key Sailor programs that form the foundation of a successful retention effort, which is a critical strategic investment in our Navy's future."



The REA recognizes commands for sustaining superior levels of military retention, recognizing superior accomplishment in their continuous retention efforts and mastery of executing the basics of Sailor career development. These commands have demonstrated flawless execution of Brilliant on the Basics, which is the foundation of our retention efforts. The daily execution of these programs combined with engaged and committed leadership are critical to achieving fleet readiness and are essential to our Sailors, their families, and the Navy total force.



“Our Navy remains committed to retaining the right Sailors, with the requisite skillsets, to man the Fleet,” Nowell wrote in the message. “Your engaged leadership, at every level, has proven successful in creating an environment where every member of the team is valued and where Sailors and their families continue to choose to stay Navy. To sustain a Navy positioned for great power competition, we must continue to leverage talent in FY-21 and beyond, and we will build a Navy that can fight and win. Let us get after it!”



Along with a sense of pride and bragging rights, the commands are also authorized to continue to fly the associated REA pennant from their command flagpoles.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



