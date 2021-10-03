CIWT and CIWT Domain Commands Earn Retention Excellence Awards

210310-N-XX139-0003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 10, 2021) (Left to right) Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas, Capt. Marc Ratkus, CIWT commanding officer, and Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Daniel Cunningham, CIWT domain career counselor, pose for a photo with the Retention Excellence Award (REA) pennant onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Florida. CIWT, along with three other commands within the domain were among those recognized for fiscal year 2020 Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education REAs. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

