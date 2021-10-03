TSC Great Lakes Student Color Guard Performs at International Women’s Day Event

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 7, 2021) Sunday, March 7, the Color Guard hoisted the colors...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 7, 2021) Sunday, March 7, the Color Guard hoisted the colors in Naperville, Illinois, for The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of the Congressman Danny K. Davis’ 9th International Women's Day Celebrations. This has been the color guards first event since COVID mitigation efforts were put in place.. (Photo provided by The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of the Congressman Danny K. Davis) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 10, 2021) — The Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Color Guard has deep roots at Great Lakes. There has been a long tradition of community outreach by the color guard team comprised of students performing at local events.



Sunday, March 7, the Color Guard hoisted the colors in Naperville, Illinois, for The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of the Congressman Danny K. Davis’ 9th International Women's Day Celebrations. This has been the color guards first event since COVID mitigation efforts were put in place.



“We were very appreciative of the support Training Support Center Great Lakes in allowing the color guard to come to our event,” said Martino Tangkar, chairman of The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of Congressman Danny K. Davis. “The command has worked with us for many years, and we are always appreciative. The crowd loved having the color guard out at the event in their formal uniforms opening the celebration.”



Sailors participating in the event wore face coverings and left the event as soon as their duties were completed.



“We continue to make the health of our students our highest priority,” said TSC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. “Every event that their service is requested will be evaluated for safety prior to the request being approved. The TSC student color guard often times play an integral part in ceremonies and events. We are excited to allow them to continue the tradition.”