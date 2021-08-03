Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TSC Great Lakes Student Color Guard Performs at International Women’s Day Event

    TSC Great Lakes Student Color Guard Performs at International Women’s Day Event

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 7, 2021) Sunday, March 7, the Color Guard hoisted the colors in Naperville, Illinois, for The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of the Congressman Danny K. Davis’ 9th International Women's Day Celebrations. This has been the color guards first event since COVID mitigation efforts were put in place.. (Photo provided by The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of the Congressman Danny K. Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 10:20
    Photo ID: 6550019
    VIRIN: 210308-N-N0490-5005
    Resolution: 2048x1155
    Size: 649.13 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSC Great Lakes Student Color Guard Performs at International Women’s Day Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TSC Great Lakes Student Color Guard Performs at International Women&rsquo;s Day Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Training Support Center Great Lakes
    TSC Great Lakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT