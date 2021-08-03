GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 7, 2021) Sunday, March 7, the Color Guard hoisted the colors in Naperville, Illinois, for The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of the Congressman Danny K. Davis’ 9th International Women's Day Celebrations. This has been the color guards first event since COVID mitigation efforts were put in place.. (Photo provided by The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of the Congressman Danny K. Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6550019
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-N0490-5005
|Resolution:
|2048x1155
|Size:
|649.13 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSC Great Lakes Student Color Guard Performs at International Women’s Day Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TSC Great Lakes Student Color Guard Performs at International Women’s Day Event
LEAVE A COMMENT