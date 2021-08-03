TSC Great Lakes Student Color Guard Performs at International Women’s Day Event

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 7, 2021) Sunday, March 7, the Color Guard hoisted the colors in Naperville, Illinois, for The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of the Congressman Danny K. Davis’ 9th International Women's Day Celebrations. This has been the color guards first event since COVID mitigation efforts were put in place.. (Photo provided by The Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force of the Congressman Danny K. Davis)

