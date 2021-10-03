Pulaski Army Dental Clinic move to Landstuhl slated for early summer 2021

Courtesy Photo | The Pulaski Army Dental Clinic, originally scheduled to relocate to the Landstuhl...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Pulaski Army Dental Clinic, originally scheduled to relocate to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center campus this past fall, is now tentatively scheduled to make that move in early June of this year. The new dental clinic will be located in Building 3701 in the vicinity of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH Kaserne, Germany – The Pulaski Army Dental Clinic, originally scheduled to relocate to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center campus this past fall, is now tentatively scheduled to make that move in early June of this year.



The new dental clinic will be located in Building 3701 in the vicinity of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.



“Our original plan called for the Pulaski Army Dental Clinic to relocate to Landstuhl last September/October with patient care starting in the November timeframe,” said Col. Tom Goksel, Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz commander. “However, that move was postponed due to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to this summer.”



Goksel says they are waiting on certification of the building by German authorities before they can move to the new location.



“As with the original plan, existing patients who are seen at the current Pulaski Dental Clinic will still receive their dental care at the new location,” added Goksel.



“We are looking to move in late May and conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony the first week of June,” said Goksel.



“The Pulaski Dental Clinic currently has seven dental providers, two dental hygienists, and approximately 20 ancillary staff personnel who will make the move to Landstuhl,” added Goksel. “The new dental facility at Landstuhl will provide general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pedodontics.”



The official name of the new dental clinic is the Landstuhl Specialty Dental Clinic. The exact date and time of the ribbon cutting ceremony will be announced once it’s been locked in.