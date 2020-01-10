Pulaski Army Dental Clinic move to Landstuhl slated for early summer 2021

The Pulaski Army Dental Clinic, originally scheduled to relocate to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center campus this past fall, is now tentatively scheduled to make that move in early June of this year. The new dental clinic will be located in Building 3701 in the vicinity of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (Courtesy Photo)

