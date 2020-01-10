Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pulaski Army Dental Clinic move to Landstuhl slated for early summer 2021

    GERMANY

    10.01.2020

    Regional Health Command Europe

    The Pulaski Army Dental Clinic, originally scheduled to relocate to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center campus this past fall, is now tentatively scheduled to make that move in early June of this year. The new dental clinic will be located in Building 3701 in the vicinity of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (Courtesy Photo)

    Army Medicine
    Army Dental Corps
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe

